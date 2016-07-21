Kazakhstan simplifies procedure of writing out prescriptions for free medicines to patients with chronic diseases - A.Tsoy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Alexey Tsoy during the board meeting of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kazakhstan on outcomes of health activities in 6 months of this year informed about implementation of image project "Outpatient hospital without queuing", Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.

"294 organizations providing primary health care (PHC), held monitoring of activities aimed to decrease queues. Following the results, procedure for writing out prescriptions for free medicines to patients with chronic diseases has been simplified in all regions - prescriptions are written for 3 months at one time," A.Tsoy.



According to the Deputy Minister, in 286 organizations providing outpatient care, people can make a pre-appointment with doctor or appointment for doctor home visit at receptions or by phone. 290 primary health care organizations for emergency patients have filter-offices and first aid rooms.



"For patients who have applied for preventing health screening, there are 282 screening rooms. There is Support desk and helpline on "Right now" principle in every region of the country," he concluded.