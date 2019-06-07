Kazakhstan, Singapore stepping up trade, economic and investment cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov met with Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry of the Republic of Singapore Koh Poh Koon, Kazinform learnt from primeminister.kz.

The sides discussed development of the bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation. Particular attention was paid to the Agreement on Free Trade in Services and Investments between the two countries.



"We have great potential to boost trade, which will be facilitated by the creation of the free trade zone. We plan to sign the agreement this fall," said Smailov.







Kazakhstan is ready to make every effort to complete the negotiations within the designated time frame.







"The future Agreement will become an important tool for stepping up trade, economic and investment cooperation between our countries," Smailov said.