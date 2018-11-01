Kazakhstan skyrockets in World Bank's Doing Business rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Republic of Kazakhstan has advanced to the 28th position in the global ease of doing business ranking by climbing 8 spots, Kazinform cites the World Bank Group's Doing Business 2019 report.

Kazakhstan now ranks 28th in terms of ease of doing business, whereas last year the country was 36th.

In this year's rankings, the top 10 economies are as follows: New Zealand, Singapore, Denmark, Hong Kong SAR of the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Korea, Georgia, Norway, the United States, the United Kingdom, and FYR Macedonia.

The Doing Business report has been made for the 16th time and covers 190 countries. It indicates the regulatory standards that facilitate or hinder business development over the complete business cycle, including the establishment of an enterprise, the conduct of business, foreign trade activity, the discharge of taxes, and the level of investor's rights protection. Each country is ranked in terms of favorability of conditions for doing business.