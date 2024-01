ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan climbed one spot in the updated FIFA rankings, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

In the reporting period, Kazakhstan played no matches, but elbowed aside Tajikistan and rose to the 119th spot.



Belgium retained the top spot of the rankings with 1,727 points. Coming in second is France with 1,726 points. Brazil is ranked 3rd with 1,676 points.