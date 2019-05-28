Kazakhstan, Slovakia eager to unleash inter-parliamentary coop potential

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin has received today Ambassador of Slovakia to Kazakhstan Milan Kollár, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.

During the meeting, the sides discussed relevant issues of bilateral cooperation in all spheres and paid utmost attention to the strengthening of Kazakh-Slovak inter-parliamentary dialogue.



Having noted that Slovakia is one of the important partners of Kazakhstan in Central Europe and the European Union, the Majilis Speaker stressed that the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, had greatly contributed to the development of relations between Kazakhstan and Slovakia.



Ambassador Kollár, in turn, commended the importance of international initiatives of Nursultan Nazarbayev for the security and strengthening of global peace.



Nurlan Nigmatulin continued by pointing out the need to unleash the potential of the Kazakh-Slovak cooperation.



Over the past couple of years Kazakhstan and Slovakia have seen an increase in bilateral trade and created the necessary legal framework. Kazakhstani MPs are interested in cooperation with their Slovakian colleagues within the framework of the Parliamentary Cooperation Committee "Kazakhstan-the EU".



Nurlan Nigmatulin and Milan Kollár also touched upon the participation of the delegation of the National Council of Slovakia in the 4th Meeting of Speakers of the Eurasian Parliaments themed "Greater Eurasia: Dialogue, Trust, Partnership" set to be held in Nur-Sultan on September 23-24. The Chairman of the Slovakian Parliament has already confirmed his participation. According to Speaker Nigmatulin, it is an evidence of mutual interest in the development of inter-parliamentary dialogue in Eurasian space.



Ambassador Kollár believes that parliamentary ties will help cement both bilateral and multilateral relations between Nur-Sultan and Bratislava.