Kazakhstan, South Korea to create medical charitable foundation

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Governor of Aktobe region Berdybek Saparbayev met with a delegation from the Severance Hospital of the Yonsei University and Severance KZ International Medical Fund on Thursday.

The Korean delegation came to the region to create the Aktobe-Severance joint charitable foundation to give Kazakhstani children and adults a chance to seek medical advice and help in South Korea. The fund will arrange master classes and trainings for Kazakhstani medical workers at the best Korean hospitals. It will also help Aktobe region achieve global standards in medicine.



"You are our strategic international partner that has greatly contributed to the development of medical cluster in West Kazakhstan region. Dozens of our physicians were trained at the best Korean medical institutions thanks to your help. Now our bilateral cooperation is taking a new exciting turn," said governor Saparbayev while greeting General Director of the Severance Hospital Dr. Lee Byung Seok.



In his turn, Dr. Lee Byung Seok thanked Berdybek Saparbayev for assisting in creation of the charitable foundation. He also stressed that both sides put forth tremendous effort to sign the memorandum on expansion of strategic partnership in healthcare sphere.



The trilateral memorandum was inked during the meeting.



Dr. Lee Byung Seok also handed a letter from former UN Secretary General and now emeritus director of the Institute for Global Engagement at Yonsei University Ban Ki-moon to Berdybek Saparbayev. In the letter, Ban Ki-moon commended high achievements of Kazakhstani medicine and voiced full support to the Aktobe-Severance charitable foundation.







