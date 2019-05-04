Kazakhstan, Spain discuss coop in defense industry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry Askar Zhumagaliyev has met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Spain to Kazakhstan David Arturo Carriedo Tomás, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sides discussed further development of bilateral cooperation in defense industry.



In his speech, Askar Zhumagaliyev noted that Kazakhstan's Ministry of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry actively studied efficient innovative technologies and world practice.



"The scope of our promising cooperation is wide and may include both joint production of equipment and vehicles and development of innovative digital technologies," the Minister highlighted.







In turn, David Arturo Carriedo Tomás stressed that the Spanish Embassy would render all-round support to the development of the Kazakh-Spanish relations in various areas including in defense industry.

