Kazakhstan Special Forces rank second in Cambrian Patrol-2015

LONDON. KAZINFORM During the Exercise that lasted a week, 126 teams from 23 countries covered 65 kilometers and conducted numerous tasks.

Along with the Kazakhstan team, the armed forces of Bosnia, Denmark, Ireland and 14 teams of the United Kingdom took part in the Exercise. This is the second time the elite force of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan participates in the Exercise. As compared to the previous year, the focus was made on a teamwork including discovery of enemy positions, elimination of an illegal armed group, first aid treatment, hostage extraction and evacuation, as well as river crossing. The armed forces of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan ranked the second in Exercise Cambrian Patrol-2015. The commander of the 160th Infantry Brigade of the UK awarded them with silver medals. Source: Kazakhstan Embassy in the UK