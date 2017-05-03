Kazakhstan spends over KZT1bn to support Great Patriotic War veterans

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over KZT 1 billion has been allocated in Kazakhstan for social support of the Great Patriotic War veterans, Kazinform reports with reference to the press-service of Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population.

According to the ministry, since the beginning of this year the local budgets and sponsors in Kazakhstan have put KZT 1,097 million (KZT971.3MM from local budget and KZT125.7MM from sponsors) as a social support for the Great Patriotic War veterans.

"As of May 3, 2017, KZT205.9MM has been paid to 8,200 veterans for utility services; 52 veterans have received fuel to KZT821,300; 56,200 veterans have obtained KZT296.4MM subsidized medicines; KZT11.8MM tooth replacement has been made to 476 veterans; 5,800 veterans have been granted KZT30.6MM travel privilege on passenger transport inside cities and regions; 4,900 veterans have subscribed to periodicals to the amount of KZT16.1MM.", the press-service reports.

It is reported that over 6,700 veterans have obtained other types of assistance (services of social taxi, barbershops, saunas, cable TV installation, etc.) to the amount of KZT226.5MM.

Pension and other social payment amounts increase every year.

As of Janyary 1, 2017, the average total welfare payment for the participants of the Great Patriotic War has equaled to KZT114,655; the disabled veterans of the war - KZT118,499; the persons equated to the participants of the war - KZT109,176; the persons equated to the disabled veterans of the war - KZT81,798; homefront workers - KZT71,637.

Totally 2,776 participants and disabled veterans of the Great Patriotic War, 157,679 homefront workers, 194 citizens who worked during Siege of Leningrad, 487 former underage prisoners of death camps, ghettos and other detention facilities, 7,806 wives of dead disabled veterans of the war, 80 spouses of troops, guerrillas, resistance fighters killed (missing) during the war, and 778 other categories contributed to the Victory, live in Kazakhstan.