Kazakhstan stage of International Army Games wrap up

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan stage of the 2017 International Army Games have concluded today with a closing ceremony at Otar military base in Almaty region, Kazinform refers to the Defense Ministry.

Defence Minister General-colonel Saken Zhassuzakov who oversaw the ceremony noted that the Games facilitate cooperation and help promote friendship between armies in general and servicemen in particular, and congratulated the winners.







In total, around 400 servicemen from 18 countries are taking part in the 2017 International Army Games hosted by Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and China from August 1 to August 12.

This year the Games feature competitions in 28 disciplines, three of which ("Sniper frontier", "Masters of artillery fire", and "Drone competition") were held on the territory of Kazakhstan. The Kazakh troops dominated in all three disciplines, with lance sergeant Bektoraz Nursultan claiming the title of the best sniper of the Games, lance sergeant Maksat Shinaliyev and staff sergeant Yerganat Kudabekov - the best sniper duet, and sergeant Meirkhan Abildayev's mortar detachment - the best gun crew.







The winners were awarded cups, medals, diplomas, and prizes.