    Kazakhstan stands 1st in boxing medal count at Rio Olympics

    12:25, 19 August 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan ranks the 1st in boxing medal count at the Rio Olympic Games with 3 medals: 1 gold and 2 silver ones, Kazinform reports.

    Thus, Kazakh boxers left their Uzbek (1 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze medals) and Cuban (1 gold, 3 bronze medals) opponents behind.

    Kazakhstani Daniyar Yeleussinov grabbed the first boxing gold medal for Kazakhstan in his welterweight final bout vs. Uzbek Shakhram Giyasov. Vassily Levit and Adilbek Niyazymbetov won silver medals.

    Sport 2016 Olympic Games Top Story
