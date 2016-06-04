  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan stands for info exchange among Turkic-speaking countries’ customs services

    15:27, 04 June 2016
    Photo: None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM The Turkic-speaking countries should recognize the results of one another's customs controls, Gosman Amrin, deputy chairman of the State Revenue Committee at the Kazakh Finance Ministry, told reporters June 3 in Baku.

    "If there is no prompt exchange of information among customs administrations, each administration has to repeat the whole process of customs control, which affects the period of deliveries," he noted. "Therefore, firstly, we need to ensure the timely exchange of information among the customs services of our countries."

    "It is necessary to recognize the results of other countries' inspections - this is the highest level of cooperation, something that our countries' leaderships want us to do," added Amrin.

    Source: Trend 

     

     

    Tags:
    Turkic speaking states Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!