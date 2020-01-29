Kazakhstan starts celebrations of 1150th anniversary of Al-Farabi

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The celebrations of the 1150th anniversary of a great scientist Al-Farabi officially kicked off the Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

Krymbek Kusherbayev, Secretary of State and Chairman of the State Commission for preparations and holding of the 1150th anniversary of Al-Farabi, gave the official start to the celebrations.

In his remarks at the inauguration ceremony Secretary Kusherbayev talked about the importance of this milestone for Kazakhstan.





He further congratulated participants of the ceremony on the start of the celebrations of the 1150th anniversary of Al-Farabi.

It is worth mentioning that this year Kazakhstan marks two anniversaries – the 175th anniversary of Abai and the 1150th anniversary of Al-Farabi.