Kazakhstan starts preparing for KADEX 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 5th International Exhibition of Weapons Systems and Military Equipment "KADEX 2018" will be held in Astana from 23rd to 26th May 2018, Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the address to the participants of the forthcoming exhibition published on the ministry's website, he says it is with good reason that, over the years, KADEX has become one of the world's top exhibition sites for demonstration of weapons, military and special equipment, and information security technologies.



The special thing about KADEX 2018 is that Days of Space in Kazakhstan traditional international forum will be held there.

The domestic and foreign enterprises of the military-industrial sector and space industry, as well as the leading design bureaus and research institutes, are expected to take part in the exhibition.

The forum will have an extensive scientific and business program that will be held in the format of plenary and break-out sessions, conferences, and roundtables to let the specialists from many countries exchange views on the current issues of defense and security, development of the world space science, and discuss the modern challenges of ensuring cybersecurity.

The guests and exhibitors will get to know the latest achievements and advanced developments made by the military industrial and space companies. The exhibition will greatly focus on the development of electronic systems, communication and weapons control systems, and search for modern information security solutions.



The minister noted in his address to the potential exhibitors that all this will result in the conclusion of mutually beneficial contracts, signing of agreements and memoranda, which will promote the development of military-technical, cybersecurity and space exploration partnerships.

Inviting to the 5th International Exhibition of Weapons Systems and Military Equipment, Mr. Atamkulov expressed confidence that KADEX 2018 will become a high-profile event for the domestic military-industrial sector and space enterprises, and international cooperation in this area.