Kazakhstan starts training negotiators

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Military police training center has organized a methodological drill with officers in charge of ideological work and special propaganda at military units and institutions of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense, the relevance of the drill is dictated by the need for in-depth study of the causes and nature of contemporary conflicts, ways to solve them peacefully and developing professional negotiation skills. Their main goal is for military personnel to gain basic skills to negotiate with organizers and participants of protest actions.

Servicemen underwent a professional theoretical training carried out by specialists from the Department of Social Pedagogy and Self-Cognition of Gumilev Eurasian National University and the Department of Professional Training of Seifullin Kazakh Agrotechnical University. Training sessions included simulation of possible conflict situations were and solving them through peaceful negotiations.

"We have thoroughly studied the psychology of conflict situations, general principles of negotiation process, its strategy, tactics and specifics. Of particular interest were practical classes on methods of negotiating with various groups of people and techniques of influencing groups of people. I think that the skills we have gained, when properly applied, may also be helpful in practical work with personnel, to build a constructive dialogue in various conflict situations", said one of the participants, officer of military unit 55765 lieutenant Zulfiya Uvalieva.