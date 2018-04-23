  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan starts with confident win in Budapest

    08:46, 23 April 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Team Kazakhstan kicked off the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship with a confident win over the hosts of Division I Group A clashes - Hungary, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

    Valeri Orekhov and Yevgeni Rymarev of Kazakhstan scored one and two unanswered goals during the third period of the match giving their squad a 3:0 win.

    On April 28, Kazakhstan will clash with the UK which stunned Slovenia 3:1. The match will be aired live by Qazsport TV channel.

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Hockey Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!