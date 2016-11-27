Kazakhstan - state governed by the rule of law, view

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Thanks to the fact that Kazakhstan pursued the course chosen by the Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan has turned into a state governed by the rule of law, says akim (head) of Abaiskiy district of Shymkent city Akhmet Tatybayev.

"Over past 25 years Kazakhstan has seen dramatic changes in economic, political and social spheres. Accord, unity, modernization of the Kazakh society, inter-faith consent and religious tolerance has become the essential factors for consolidation of the Kazakh society. High living standards, peace, prosperity, good health and personal security became the key priorities of life in Kazakhstan. I think that many Kazakhstanis will agree with me," Akhmet Tatybayev told Kazinform correspondent.



He noted that Kazakhstan has created the universally recognized model of development of a state that enjoys inter-faith and inter-ethnic peace and accord. Our country has a unique institute - the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.