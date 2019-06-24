Kazakhstan strides ahead, 1st President of Mongolia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Mongolia Punsalmaagiin Ochirbat shared his views on the economic growth of Kazakhstan and development of friendly relations between the two states, Kazinform reports.

"The Mongols and Kazakhs since the ancient times have always been friendly nations who brought the values of the enchanting nomadic civilization to the world. Present knowledge exactly proves that our nations developed their history, traditions, spiritual identity and languages in close friendship. They jointly built and developed their states," Punsalmaagiin Ochirbat told the IV Forum of Human Sciences underway in Nur-Sultan.



He also expressed hope that Kazakhstan and Mongolia would further develop their history, convey the rich culture heritage of nomads through the centuries.



"Kazakhstan's movement ahead impacts the economies of the neighboring states, influences the situation in Central Asia and the Eurasian Economic Union. Kazakhstan may be rightfully proud of its history, achievements and economic reforms. And Kazakhstan keeps on making great strides for its further development," Punsalmaagiin Ochirbat said.