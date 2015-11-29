Kazakhstan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Mali which led to UN peacekeepers’ death – MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan strongly condemns the act of terrorism committed in the city of Kidal in Mali on November 28 which led to deaths of the UN peacekeepers, a statement of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry reads.

“We express our deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and wish soonest recovery to all those who suffered from this terror. The urgency of the anti-terrorism measures adopted by the global community is proved by the tragedy which occurred a week ago in the capital of Mali – Bamako, where tens of civilians were killed by terrorists.

Supporting all the resolutions of the UN Security Council on fight against terrorism, Kazakhstan states that the crime against the forces of the main international security organization must be accepted as a challenge to the principles of peace and accord. Kazakhstan calls to unite the efforts of all mankind in resolute struggle against this phenomenon and stands for soonest establishment of a global anti-terrorism network under the UN aegis,” the statement reads.

Recall that the terror attack in Kidal killed three UN peacekeeping officers and injured at least 20 people.