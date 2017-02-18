Kazakhstan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has issued a statement regarding the February 16 terrorist attack in Pakistan.

“Kazakhstan strongly condemns the terrorist attack which took place on 16th February, 2016 in Sehwan city to south of Pakistan where a lot of innocent civilians were killed.

The act of violation which was happened in the sainted place illustrates us again that there is no any relation between terrorists and normal Islamic values as well it proved our conviction that terrorists actually have no affiliation with any confession or nation.

Kazakhstan extends strong support to Pakistani authorities in its efforts to combat against violent transnational terrorism and extremism likewise calls international community to undertake decisive and immediate measures on struggle against this evil.

We eager to call urgent establishment of global counter-terror coalition under the auspices of UN because of intensification of the criminal activity of terrorists all over the world.

We express our deepest condolence to families and relatives of the victims who were killed within terroristic attacks,” the statement reads.