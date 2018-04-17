Kazakhstan stunned by Italy in 2nd test match ahead of hockey world championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh squad lost the second test match to Italy prior to the upcoming 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Budapest, Hungary, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Italy downed Kazakhstan 4:2. Rymarev and Mikhailis of Kazakhstan managed to net only two pucks during the match, whereas Italy scored four.



Earlier it was reported that Team Kazakhstan outplayed the Italian team 4:2 in the first test match.



Kazakhstan and Italy are set to clash in Division I Group A at the world championship next week.