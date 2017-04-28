Kazakhstan stuns Hungary to wrap up 2017 IIHF

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan downed Hungary 3:1 in the final match in Division I Group A of the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Kyiv, Ukraine, Kazinform has learned from Sprots.kz.

Kevin Dallman and Nikita Mikhailis' goals in the first stanza gave Kazakhstan a 2:0 lead. Vilmos Gallo of Hungary scored at the end of the period closing the gap. The second stanza was goalless. Forward of the Kazakh squad Nigel Dawes netted the third goal in the final period.



Kazakhstan now tops the division with 11 points.