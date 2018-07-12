Kazakhstan suggests creating Union of Central Asian Media

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Foreign experts urge media to collaborate in the light of one of the burning issues of the contemporary world such as fake news circulation, Kazinform reports.

All India Radio director general Fayyaz Shehryar brought up for discussion the problem of bipolar media. According to him the world has split into the West and East, that doesn't understand each other and has different perceptions. He cited as an example the increased coverage of China's weakness in western media. On the other hand, they say in the West that Chinese and Islamic countries' media are subjective.



"It is crucial to realize the extent to which it is true and how to create the right sound media landscape," he told Media 2020 session held under the Media Dialogue Asia Forum.



The international experts believe that joining together efforts and cooperation are one of the solutions to this problem.



KazMedia Centre deputy head Yerlik Karazhan, in his turn, voiced an idea to create the Union of Central Asian Media.





Kazakh Vice Minister of Information and Communications Nurgul Mauberlinova stressed the need to reconsider the role of Central Asia in the context of information flows of the countries of the developing world.