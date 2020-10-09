Kazakhstan suggests initiatives to strengthen EAEU competitiveness

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin took part in the sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to suggest some initiatives how to strengthen EAEU competitiveness amid the new economic reality, the PM’s press service reports.

Mamin proposed to establish tax and customs space of confidence of the EAEU based on digital integration platform and expanded e-cooperation of tax and customs agencies. He said that given the geographical location of the countries the EAEU may become a trading hub between Europe and Asia.

He also suggested forming the Eurasian commodity distribution system, setting up joint backbone testing facilities at strategic checkpoints.

Those attending debated the draft strategic directions for the development of Eurasian economic integration until 2025, reports on EAEU budget performance for 2019, and budget for 2021.