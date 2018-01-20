Kazakhstan suggests three-pillar approach to achieve stability and prosperity in Afghanistan and CA

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kairat Abdrakhmanov, long-term stability and prosperity in Central Asia should be based on three pillars: recognition and strengthening of the security development nexus, a regional approach, and a coordinated and transparent approach led by United Nations agencies.

Recognition and strengthening of the security development nexus, according to the Minister, means the investments in trade, transit routes, transport and infrastructure development should be considered as stabilization assets. In this regard, he said, Kazakhstan is convinced that the projects implemented by the Central Asian countries with Afghanistan, including TAPI, CASA-1000 and others, will not only help link the countries of Central Asia but also contribute to stability in Afghanistan, help create jobs and infrastructure in the region, bring the countries closer together and relieve potential tensions.

Speaking about the second pillar - a regional approach, Minister Abdrakhmanov noted that the threats the region is currently facing know no borders and, therefore, require joint efforts.

He noted that Central Asia was the first region to develop a Joint Plan of Action for the Implementation of the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy back in 2011 and said that Kazakhstan hopes to expand cooperation with Afghanistan in this regard.

According to him, his country also seeks to use an integrated approach to managing the shared water and energy resources of Central Asia.

The Minister stressed that Kazakhstan recognizes the need to intensify cooperation on water resources with Afghanistan and calls for consolidation of efforts of the organizations working in Central Asia and Afghanistan. He also noted that the country highly appreciates the role of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia in promoting bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Central Asian countries and Afghanistan.

The third direction, according to Kairat Abdrakhmanov, is a successful strategy and a coordinated, transparent approach led by the UN agencies.

Kazakh top diplomat noted that it is important to ensure maximum effectiveness of the UN's work in this regard as well as to strengthen coordination throughout its entire system. He called on donors to increase financing of peace and development initiatives in and around Afghanistan, as well as to raise the effectiveness and accountability in terms of official development assistance.



He also added that Kazakhstan is currently working on establishing the UN Regional Hub in Almaty in order to coordinate the support and achievement of sustainable development goals in the region.

The Minister stressed that such a three-pillar approach to economic development, regional and international cooperation should serve as a model for regional peace and development.

In conclusion, Kazakh diplomat said that his country is convinced that Central Asia and Afghanistan can become an example of stability and prosperity and play an important role in achieving peace and security on the global scale.

As previously reported on January 18, the UN Security Council held a thematic debate on nuclear non-proliferation under the chairmanship of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. As a result of the debates, the Council adopted Presidential Statement on preventive diplomacy in the regional context.