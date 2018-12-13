Kazakhstan supports Belarus candidate for CSTO SecGen post

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Secretary of State of the Security Council of Belarus Stanislav Zas, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, President Nazarbayev supported Zas' candidature for the post of CSTO Secretary General.



The Head of State noted that Stanislav Zas possesses necessary skills and expertise to head of the organization.



"You've worked at the Security Council of Belarus and you know how CSTO functions as you've participated in their meetings and sessions. We will fully support your candidacy," President Nazarbayev said.



At the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan also reiterated it is important to ensure smooth and effective operation of the organization.