Kazakhstan supports global and regional security - deputy minister

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan fully adheres to the principles of global and regional security and stability, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashykbayev said at the conference of the member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement, held in Baku, trend.az reports.

The deputy minister stressed that Kazakhstan supports the idea of nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament.



"We also consider it necessary to create nuclear-weapon-free zones, including the Middle East, Europe and Africa," Ashykbayev added.



The deputy minister recalled Kazakhstan's initiative to achieve a nuclear-free world and support for UN documents to address global and regional problems with the goal of establishing peace in conflict zones.



The Non-Aligned Movement unites 120 states that do not participate in military blocs. Kazakhstan has an observer status in this organization.