Kazakhstan supports India&#39;s and Pakistan&#39;s accession to SCO - N. Nazarbayev

UFA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan supports the decision on India's and Pakistan's accession to the SCO, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told at the enlarged sitting of the SCO Heads of State in Ufa.

"The SCO overcomes serious challenges during this difficult and responsible period for the entire world community," N. Nazarbayev said.

Besides, the Head of State expressed his confidence that the summit in Ufa would be an important event for overcoming the unprecedented challenges and threats of the modern times.

The President also added that there were positive tendencies for development of the organization.

"Since the first days of its operation the SCO has positioned itself as a balanced and multilateral structure. In this regard we support the intention of India and Pakistan to join the organization. This will be very beneficial for the organization," N. Nazarbayev added.