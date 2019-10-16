Kazakhstan supports peace process on Korean Peninsula, FM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan supports the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, this has been stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi at the 12th Cooperation Forum «Republic of Korea – Central Asia», Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We are seeing positive changes on the Korean peninsula. Kazakhstan supports the peace process on the Korean peninsula and Seoul’s policy to reduce tensions in the region and develop inter-Korean relations», said Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

The Minister also noted that the summits between the United States and the DPRK in 2018 and 2019 demonstrate the intention of the parties to end the era of open confrontation and mutual accusations.

«Kazakhstan also believes that the current problems surrounding the DPRK’s nuclear issues should be resolved exclusively in a peaceful manner via dialogues and in terms of interests of all concerned parties. Achieving a world free of nuclear weapons is a top priority for Kazakhstan», said Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister.

He added that in the modern world possessing this type of weapon is not an indicator of superiority. On the contrary, nuclear weapons represent a threat to global security and pose as an obstacle to cooperation with the international community. «In this regard, I believe that the creation the Central Asian Zone free of nuclear weapons will serve as an example for the region of the Korean Peninsula», concluded Mukhtar Tleuberdi.