Kazakhstan suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has suspended Boeing 737 MAX flights since March 13 operated by SCAT air carrier, the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee reports.

There is only one 737 MAX plane in operation in Kazakhstan, the release reads.



As earlier reported, the European Aviation Safety Agency has suspended Boeing 737 Max flights in the EU following the Ethiopia crash killing 149 onboard passengers and 8 crew members. The cause of the plane crash occurred on March 10 is still unknown.