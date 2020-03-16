Kazakhstan suspends bus service with some countries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan suspended regular bus services with China, Uzbekistan and Mongolia, Industry and Infrastructure Vice Minister Berik Kamaliev told an online briefing.

Besides, Kazakhstan suspended issue of permit approval documents for the country’s transport operators for nonscheduled passenger transportation to and from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, China, Mongolia, Ukraine and Tajikistan.

In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus Kazakhstan limited the number of regular bus services to and from Russia and Kyrgyzstan, suspends transit of regular and nonscheduled operations.