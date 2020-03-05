Kazakhstan suspends imports of some fruits from China

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Starting from March 2, 2020, the Agro-industrial complex state inspection committee of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry imposes temporary restrictions on import of stone fruit crops, pome fruits and citrus fruit crops from China, the Ministry’s press service reports.

In 2019 detected were quarantine organisms in fruits imported from China, absence of marking on quarantine-oriented products, violation of phyto-sanitary requirements.