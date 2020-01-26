Kazakhstan suspends Khorgos operations due to coronavirus outbreak in China

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin gave an instruction to temporary suspend the operations at the Kazakh side of the International Center of Boundary Cooperation «Khorgos», Kazinform reports.

The decision to temporary suspend operations was dictated by the outbreak of a new type virus in the Chinese city Wuhan and prevent its spread in the territory of Kazakhstan.

It’s only one of the set of measures taken by the Kazakh side to prevent the spread of the coronavirus which killed 57 people in China.

Kazakhstan also suspended the 72-hour visa free regime for transit passengers from China which allowed air passengers from China to transit and stay for up to 72 hours in Kazakhstan without a visa.

Earlier President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on the Government of Kazakhstan to ramp up measures to prevent the coronavirus from China from spreading in the territory of Kazakhstan.