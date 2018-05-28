Kazakhstan sweeps gold and bronze at Asian Taekwondo Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Duissebai Smaiyl in the weight category under 87 kg has won the gold medal at 23rd Asian Taekwondo Championships which kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on May 24.

Aituar Shaikenov won bronze under 54 kg weight category.



Male athletes in weight categories under 68 kg and 87 kg, and female in categories 62 kg and 73 kg are set to fight for medals today.



8 male and 8 female athletes represent Kazakhstan there, Taekwondo Federation's press service said.