Kazakhstan, Switzerland mark 25 years of diplomatic relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry has published a communique on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"June 1, 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the Swiss Confederation.

This relatively short period in history has seen the establishment of a robust political dialogue, the development of a solid legal framework, and the expansion of cooperation in trade, science, technology and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Significant events of the past years have included the visits of the Federal President of Switzerland Didier Burkhalter to Kazakhstan in November 2014 and the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Switzerland in 2015.

The Kazakh-Swiss Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation and the Kazakhstan-Switzerland Business Council facilitate the expansion of economic and investment exchanges.

Switzerland is one of the largest trade and investment partners of Kazakhstan and our countries demonstrate sustained interest in maintaining and developing business ties.

Switzerland is one of the developed countries that are using alternative and renewable sources of energy. The EXPO 2017 international exhibition in Astana will offer the country a unique opportunity to demonstrate its rich experience in this sphere.



Cultural and humanitarian cooperation holds special significance in Kazakh-Swiss relations. Links between universities, scientific and cultural centers of the two countries are actively evolving. Medical facilities of the countries have expanded their contacts. The Kazakh-Swiss «Keruen» association and the Kazakh Cultural Center have been established to unite compatriots and friends of Kazakhstan in Switzerland.

Kazakhstan intends to continue expanding its bilateral cooperation in priority areas, including trade and investment cooperation."