Kazakhstan, Switzerland mull visa cancellation for service passport holders

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Switzerland may cancel visas for holders of service passports.

Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the two countries are negotiating the possibility of introducing visa free regime for holders of service passports.



Murat Kabdenov, Chairman of the Migration Service Committee of the Internal Affairs Ministry, and Ardak Madiyev, Director of the Consular Service Department of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, traveled to Bern to hold consultations with Swiss colleagues.



After discussing the draft Intergovernmental Agreement on visa free travel of citizens - holders of service passports, Kazakhstani and Swiss officials agreed to submit specific proposals on the content and ways of implementing the project in the nearest future.



Also, the sides touched upon the problems of counteraction to illicit migration and implementation of the bilateral Intergovernmental Agreement on readmission as well as expressed intention to preserve dialogue between the authorized agencies of Kazakhstan and Switzerland.



The Swiss side was briefed in detail on migration processes in Kazakhstan, the bills on relaxation of visa policy that had been passed in Kazakhstan recently and the agreements that had been achieved with EU countries in terms of simplification of visa regime for Kazakhstani citizens.