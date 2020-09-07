Kazakhstan, Switzerland trade turnover plummets during COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The value of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Switzerland amounted to $902.2 million over first five months of 2020, compared to $1.1 billion during the same period of 2019, Trend.az reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Statistics Committee.

The share of Switzerland in total value of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover stood at less than 2.6 percent during the reporting period compared to 3 percent during the same period of 2019.

Kazakhstan’s export to Switzerland amounted to $831.4 million over the period from January through May 2020, compared to $1.06 billion during the same period of 2019.

Switzerland’s share in total volume of Kazakhstan’s export amounted to less than 3.7 percent during the reporting period of 2020 compared to 4.5 percent during the same period of 2019.

In turn, Kazakhstan’s imports from Switzerland amounted to nearly $70.8 million over the reporting period, compared to $54.7 million during the same period of 2019.

Switzerland’s share in total volume of Kazakhstan’s import amounted to 0.6 percent during the reporting period of 2020 compared to 0.4 percent during the same period of 2019.

The total volume of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover amounted to $34.9 billion over the period from Jan. through May 2020 which indicates a decrease from $37.5 billion during the same period of 2019.

Kazakhstan’s export amounted to $22.3 billion during the reporting period of 2020 ($23.6 billion in the same period of 2019), whereas import amounted to $12.6 billion ($13.9 billion in 2019).