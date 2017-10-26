Kazakhstan, Tajikistan discuss strengthening partnership in security

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Security Councils of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan held scheduled consultations under the chairmanship of Assistant to the President - Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Vladimir Zhumakanov and Secretary of the Security Council of Tajikistan Abdurakhim Kakhkharov, the Akorda press service reports.

The event was also attended by the heads and senior officials of several state bodies of the two countries.

The meeting discussed strengthening of Kazakhstan-Tajikistan partnership in combating terrorism and religious extremism and countering illegal migration. The sides also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and measures to counter the challenges and threats emanating from this region.

Speaking at the meeting, Vladimir Zhumakanov emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation in combating cross-border organized crime and illicit drug trafficking. The sides agreed to arrange a regular exchange of experience in the field of information security, and also to hold expert meetings.

Upon conclusion of the discussions, the Security Councils of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan agreed on further steps with regards to implementing the decisions taken.