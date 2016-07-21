Kazakhstan, Tajikistan discussed coop in education and science

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Tajikistan Nurlan Seitimov met yesterday with Tajik Minister of Education and Science Nuriddin Said in Dushanbe, mfa.gov.kz informs.

The sides discussed further prospects of bilateral cooperation in education and science.

N.Said noted positive dynamics of development of cooperation in education. As per the Educational Cooperation Agreement reached by the Kazakh, Tajik governments, the countries regularly exchange bachelor’s degree (40) and master’s degree (10) students.

In turn, N.Seitimov informed the Tajik Minister of the reforms carried out in educational sector of Kazakhstan. He told also about stage-by-stage transition of Kazakhstani schools and universities to teaching in English for raising competitiveness of the personnel and educational sector’s export potential.

In this context, the Kazakh diplomat briefed N.Said about the National Plan ‘100 Specific Steps’ on implementation of the Presidential Five Institutional Reforms.