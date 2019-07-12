Kazakhstan, Tajikistan pledge to boost economic cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin paid an official visit to Tajikistan, primeminister.kz reports.

The Kazakh PM met with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe to discuss pressing issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation.



Talks with Tajik PM Kokhir Rasulzode focused on prospects for deepening Kazakhstan-Tajik collaboration. In 2018, the sales between the two nations grew 8.2% to stand at USD 900 million. The volume of export and import road transportation between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan rose 2.9 times settling at 16.9 million tonnes. As stated there, the Governments work to boost mutual trade up to USD 2 billion in two-four years to come.







The sides pledged to further implementation of agreements on expanding line of goods and increasing supplies of Kazakhstani goods to Tajikistan.



Following the visit, 11 agreements worth USD 80 million were signed to strengthen bilateral cooperation.