  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan-Tajikistan readmission agreement ratified

    17:50, 25 January 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State has ratified the Agreement on the Readmission of Persons between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

    The text of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Ratification of the Agreement on the Readmission of Persons between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Executive Protocol on the Procedure of Implementation of the Agreement on the Readmission of Persons between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan" is to be published in the press.

    Tags:
    Central Asia Tajikistan President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!