Kazakhstan-Tajikistan trade turnover reached $192.9mln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Tajikistan Nurlan Seitimov met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of this country Hakdod Mahmadsharif Mahmud, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Ashgabat.

“On the initiative of the Kazakh side, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Tajikistan Nurlan Seitimov met on May 3 with Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Hakdod Mahmadsharif Mahmud. At the meeting, N.Seitimov noted that the relations between the two countries are developing in the spirit of strategic partnership,” a press release from the Embassy reads.

According to the Tajik Presidential Statistics Agency, in the first quarter of 2017, trade turnover between the states made $192.9mln and increased by 38.3% compared to the same period in 2016.

Cultural-humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are developing fruitfully as well.

In May, Dushanbe plans to hold the Days of Education during which presentations of about 30 Kazakhstani universities will be organized.

“The meeting discussed the relevant issues of the bilateral and multilateral interaction between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan including the transformation of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia into the Organization for Security and Development in Asia as well as ratification of the Charter of the Islamic Organization for Food Security by Tajikistan and other issues representing mutual interest,” the press release reads.