Kazakhstan takes 1-0 lead over India in Fed Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan continues its successful campaign in the 2018 Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

At the start of the second tie of Pool A, world №55 Kazakh Zarina Diyas outplayed Karman Kaur Thandi from India 6-3, 6-2.



Diyas' straight sets win gave Kazakhstan a 1-0 lead in the second tie.



It is to be recalled that Kazakhstan stunned Hong Kong 3-0 in the first tie of Pool A on Wednesday.