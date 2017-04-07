  • kz
    Kazakhstan takes 2nd victory over China in Davis Cup

    18:35, 07 April 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and China played in a second match in the playoff stage of 2017 Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Zone Group I, according to Sports.kz.

    Dmitry Popko won Ze Zhang scoring 3:0 in the total of three sets (6:3, 6:4, 7:5). This results in the fact that Kazakhstan has the lead against China by a score of 2:0.

    Tomorrow Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Andrei Golubev will compete with Maoxin Gong and Yan Bai in a doubles match.

     

