    Kazakhstan takes 36th position in updated Doing Business ranking

    08:58, 01 November 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is now 36th in the World Bank's Doing Business 2018 ranking, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the World Bank report .

    The World Bank assesses the ease of doing business in terms of 10 indicators.

    According to this year's report, Kazakhstan has the following rankings:

    "Starting a Business" - 41st (45th last year)
    "Dealing with Construction Permits" - 52nd (22nd)
    "Getting Electricity" - 70th (75th)
    "Registering Property" - 17th (18th)
    "Getting Credit" - 77th (75th)
    "Protecting Minority Investors" - 1st (3rd)
    "Paying Taxes" - 50th (60th)
    "Trading across Borders" - 123rd (119th),
    "Enforcing Contracts" - 6th (9th),
    "Resolving Insolvency" - 39th (37th)

    Doing Business ranking covers 190 countries and is published annually.

     

