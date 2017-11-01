Kazakhstan takes 36th position in updated Doing Business ranking
08:58, 01 November 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is now 36th in the World Bank's Doing Business 2018 ranking, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the World Bank report .
The World Bank assesses the ease of doing business in terms of 10 indicators.
According to this year's report, Kazakhstan has the following rankings:
"Starting a Business" - 41st (45th last year)
"Dealing with Construction Permits" - 52nd (22nd)
"Getting Electricity" - 70th (75th)
"Registering Property" - 17th (18th)
"Getting Credit" - 77th (75th)
"Protecting Minority Investors" - 1st (3rd)
"Paying Taxes" - 50th (60th)
"Trading across Borders" - 123rd (119th),
"Enforcing Contracts" - 6th (9th),
"Resolving Insolvency" - 39th (37th)
Doing Business ranking covers 190 countries and is published annually.