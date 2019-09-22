  • kz
    Kazakhstan takes 3d place at World Boxing Championship

    10:16, 22 September 2019
    YEKATERINBURG. KAZINFORM - World Boxing Championship took place in Russia’s city of Yekaterinburg. In total, Kazakhstan’s team has gained six medals, Kazinform reports with the reference to the National Olympic Committee.  

    A golden medal was won by Bekzat Nurdauletov in the weight category up to 81 kilograms.

    Kamshybek Kunkabayev brought our team a silver medal.

    And finally, Kazakhstan’s team pocketed four bronze medals won by Saken Bibosynov (up to 52 kilograms), Abylaykhan Zhussupov (up to 69 kilograms), Tursynbay Kulakhmet (up to 75 kilograms) and Vasily Levit (up to 91 kilograms).

    As a result in the medal standings Kazakhstani team engage the third place. The first was Uzbekistan (three gold, one silver and one bronze medals), the second place went to Russia - three gold and one bronze medals.

     


    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Top Story
