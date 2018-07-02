  • kz
    Kazakhstan takes 3rd pace in CIS Championship

    12:00, 02 July 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Championship of Friendly Armies of CIS member nations ended in Minsk, Kazinform reports referring to the Kazakh Defense Ministry's press service.

    Teams of Armed Forces of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia  and Uzbekistan took part in the competitions.

    The best athletes competed in a 100-meters race, pull-ups, a trim trail along with a 400-merets race, a drill grenade throwing and a 300-meters race.

    The Central Sports Club of the Army of the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan took the third place.

    Belarus Kazakhstan Sport Army
