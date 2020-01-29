Kazakhstan takes additional measures to prevent spread of coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan announced Wednesday it will take additional steps to prevent the spread of a new type of virus from China, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

For instance, a special commission under the Government of Kazakhstan announced the decision to suspend the issuance of visas for Chinese citizens as of February 3 amid the coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

It was also decided to suspend railway and air communication between Kazakhstan and China as of February 1 and 3, respectively.

Moreover, Kazakhstan declined to host the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I event that was initially scheduled for the Chinese city of Dongguan on 4-8 February.

Coronavirus cases haven’t been reported in Kazakhstan so far.

Kazakhstani authorities are closely monitoring the situation.