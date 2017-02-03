Kazakhstan takes its role in UNSC responsibly - SCO Secretary General

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Syria talks that were held in Astana were successful and clearly indicated that Kazakhstan effectively fulfills its obligations as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2017-2018 . This was said by Mr. Rashid Alimov, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in an exclusive interview with Kazinform correspondent in China.

"Today, Kazakhstan's credibility is very high. So it is no accident it is the first Central Asian country to be elected a non-permanent UN Security Council member. And already it very effectively fulfills its obligations. A prime example is the first and very difficult, although successful step towards the Syria conflict resolution", he said.

According to Alimov, history will assess Kazakhstan's contribution in re-establishing of peace in long-suffering Syria.

"The first step is always difficult. And, surely, Kazakhstan has managed to successfully carry out this complex meeting on Syria at the highest level. This indicates how responsibly Kazakhstan takes its membership, albeit non-permanent", said Alimov.

The diplomat also noted that Kazakhstan has secured a role of a very responsible state on international arena, taking care not only of its development, but also the region and the world.