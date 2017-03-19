Kazakhstan takes part in 61st session of UN Commission on Status of Women

ASTANA-NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - The official delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan is participating in the annual 61st session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women. The session on the theme "Women's Economic Empowerment in the Changing World of Work", is convened from 13 to 17 March 2017 at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The Kazakh delegation is headed by Vice-Minister of National Economy, Member of the National Commission for Women and Family-Demographic Policy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Madina Abylkasymova,. The other members are Chairperson of the Board of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange JSC Alina Aldambergen and Deputy Chairman of the Board of "KazAgro" JSC Aigul Muhamadiyeva, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.



The 61st session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women considers issues of active involvement of women in economic activities, ensuring equal rights and opportunities for women in access to education and work, equal pay for equal work, the impact of technological modernization on women's employment opportunities, and scope of informal employment.



Kazakhstan is a member of the Commission for 2014-2018, and the Government and its active engagement demonstrates that it pays special attention to women's issues on the whole range of key topics on the agenda of the United Nations. Our focus is on strengthening peace and security, achieving sustainable development, eradicating poverty, combating climate change and protecting human rights.



Kazakhstan is a signatory of key legal instruments and programmes on gender equality, such as the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action and Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development.



In Kazakhstan, women constitute 52% of the population, with 61% of women, who are economically active. The contribution of women to GDP is 39%. The active role of women is demonstrated, first of all, in small and medium business, where their share is 50%. Almost 44% of all SMEs are headed by women, who provide 31% of all jobs in the SME sector.



The key measures to expand women's economic opportunities are envisaged in the "Concept of Family and Gender Policy (until 2030) in the Republic of Kazakhstan", approved by the Decree of the President of the country in December 2016.



The Heads of governments, Ministers and representatives of about 170 countries of the world are participating in the session. The delegation of Kazakhstan is active and deeply engaged in the working sessions and made presentations at ministerial round tables. Our delegates had a number of bilateral meetings with the top leadership of the United Nations.



In particular, a working meeting of the delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, Deputy Executive Director of UN-Women Lakshmi Puri was held. The meeting discussed the issues of the UN-Women's multi-country office in Almaty and prospects for further cooperation to advance women's rights nationally and regionally.



In addition, Vice-minister Abylkasymova and Aldambergen gave interviews to UN Radio, which highlighted measures the Government takes action to ensure equal rights and opportunities for women, with full access to resources and technologies, and shared the successes and achievements of Kazakhstani women in the political, economic, business and agricultural sectors.